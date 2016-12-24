WORLD
Peshmerga playing key role in combating Daesh in Mosul
Brave Peshmerga fighters have been sacrificing their lives in the fight against Daesh to retake Mosul, Iraq's second largest city.
Many Peshmerga fighters come from the north-eastern city of Ranya which has a history of combat. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2016

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters have been playing a key role in the battle against Daesh to retake Mosul, Iraq's second largest city which fell to the latter in 2014.

The group is combating alongside Iraqi army backed by an international coalition to defeat Daesh in its last bastion in Iraq.

Many of the Peshmerga fighters come from the north-eastern city of Ranya which has a history of combat.

People there have recently witnessed a large number of Peshmerga casualties.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury reports from Ranya.

SOURCE:TRT World
