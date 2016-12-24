WORLD
Passengers from hijacked Libyan flight return home after ordeal
The Airbus A320 had been flying from Sebha, in southwestern Libya, to Tripoli, when it was hijacked and diverted to Malta International Airport.
Two hijackers of a Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 surrender to Maltese military on the runway at Malta Airport on December 23, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2016

Passengers on a Libyan flight which was hijacked and forced to land in Malta on Friday, returned home to Libya on Saturday after their harrowing ordeal.

The two hijackers surrendered to authorities in Malta after releasing all 118 passengers and crew on board.

One of them has been identified as Moussa Shaha who heads what he calls the pro-Gaddafi Al-Fateh Al-Jadid Party.

The hijackers threatened to blow up the plane if their political party wasn't officially recognised.

A passenger who was sitting next to the hijackers says they asked to go to Rome first.

SOURCE:TRT World
