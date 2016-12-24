The Syrian regime has resumed air strikes and shelling in the countryside near Aleppo in a bid to drive out the rebels from their last compounds around the city.

The rebels, however, vow to fight on.

The strikes come after the last opposition fighters and civilians were evacuated from the city's eastern districts this week under a deal reached between the regime and rebels which was brokered by Turkey and regime allies, Russia and Iran.

Rebels vowed to fight on, saying they will stand their ground on the frontlines surrounding the city and will continue to defend themselves.

This week's evacuations marked the regime's full takeover of eastern Aleppo from rebels with regime forces saying it has completely retaken Aleppo and brought "security and safety" back to the city.

"The rebel evacuation leaves the battered city entirely under the control of the army and its allies after years of fighting," state television said.

A pro-regime rally was also held in eastern Aleppo, allowing some residents to walk through their bombed out neighbouroods for the first time in five years.

Meanwhile, the Damascus water authority said rebels were dumping diesel into the capital's water supply.

Authorities said they had disconnected the service and started relying on water reserves for at least three days until the problem is resolved.

The Al Fija Spring which supplies Damascus is in rebel-held territory northwest of the capital.

The regime carried out aerial attacks on the area on Friday.

Syria's civil war began in 2011 after the regime forces cracked down on pro-democratic forces. The conflict left 400,000 people dead and triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis with millions of people displaced.