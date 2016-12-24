Protesters came out on Christmas Eve in Seoul on Saturday to participate in a protest rally demanding impeached President Park Geun-hye to step down.

Park was impeached earlier this month by the country's parliamentarians on charges of allegedly peddling her influence.

Dressed in Father Christmas costumes, the protesters also gave away presents to children attending the demonstration.

Meanwhile, a South Korean special prosecutor summoned Choi Soon-sheel, Park's jailed friend for her connection in the alleged corruption scandal.

​TRT World's U-Jean Jung reports from the South Korean capital, Seoul.