WORLD
1 MIN READ
Protesters demand impeached South Korean President to step down
People in South Korea are spending Christmas Eve protesting on the streets demanding impeached President Park Geun-hye to step down.
Protesters demand impeached South Korean President to step down
Dressed in Father Christmas costumes, the protesters also gave away presents to children attending the demonstration. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2016

Protesters came out on Christmas Eve in Seoul on Saturday to participate in a protest rally demanding impeached President Park Geun-hye to step down.

Park was impeached earlier this month by the country's parliamentarians on charges of allegedly peddling her influence.

Dressed in Father Christmas costumes, the protesters also gave away presents to children attending the demonstration.

Meanwhile, a South Korean special prosecutor summoned Choi Soon-sheel, Park's jailed friend for her connection in the alleged corruption scandal.

TRT World's U-Jean Jung reports from the South Korean capital, Seoul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us