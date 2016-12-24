WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigerian president says his army defeated Boko Haram in Sambisa forest
Nigeria's army allegedly captured Boko Haram's last remaining camp in the northeastern Sambisa forest.
A platoon of Nigerian special forces who fought Boko Haram in Sambisa Forest. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2016

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday announced that the last stronghold of Boko Haram in Sambisa Forest had been captured by Nigeria's military.

Buhari said the army defeated Boko Haram following a months-long campaign focusing on the 1,300 square kilometre forest.

However, TRT World was unable to verify those claims as access to the area is restricted. Buhari said, "I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops ... for crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at Camp Zero."

The forest lies in the northwest of Nigeria, on the border with Cameroon.

If true, it is significant as it allows Boko Haram gunmen to cross the border into neighbouring Chad.

The forest is also where the terror group held 276 Chibok girls back in 2014.

TRT World'sSamuel Okocha has the latest from Lagos.

SOURCE:TRT World
