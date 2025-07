Africa witnessed many remarkable moments in 2016. But the continent also experienced trauma and loss.

Thousands of refugees fled to Europe, with many dying on journeys across the Sahara. The militant groups Boko Haram and Al Shabaab had their scalps, whilst political crises surfaced in South Sudan, the Gambia and Uganda.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah looks back at the events that are worth remembering.