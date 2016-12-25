WORLD
Israel will reassess ties with UN after an anti-settlement resolution
The resolution called Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem a "flagrant violation of international law."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would re-assess its ties with UN after the settlement resolution at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem (file photo). / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 25, 2016

Israel will re-examine its ties with the UN, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

His statement came after the UN Security Council approved a resolution on Friday demanding that Israel halt settlement building and expansion in the Palestinian territories.

"The decision taken at the UN yesterday was part of the swan song of the old world biased against Israel," Netanyahu said.

The resolution was adopted with 14 votes in favour and one against, with the US abstaining. The largely symbolic resolution says that Israel's settlements have no legal validity and that they constitute a flagrant violation of international law.

"We are entering a new era and as the President-elect Trump said yesterday, this is going to happen much quicker than people think. In this new era there is a high price for those trying to harm Israel," Netanyahu added.

