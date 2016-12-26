TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
How did Turkey cope with a turbulent 2016?
From a failed coup attempt in July to a deadly wave of terrorist attacks in its major cities, 2016 was a turbulent year for the nation.
How did Turkey cope with a turbulent 2016?
Ankara launched operation Euphrates Shield with the help of the Free Syrian Army in late August to neutralise threats from Daesh and the YPG in the northern region of Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 26, 2016

The year 2016 was a tumultous one for Turkey in many respects. In July, the country witnessed upheaval in the shape of a failed putsch attempt.

In major cities and towns, the nation also grappled with a wave of terrorist attacks. Resolving to fight the scourge of terrorism "till the end," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "If they plan to intimidate us with these attacks, we will not degrade ourselves by leaving the arena to these cowards."

Besides taking a number of measures to combat terror within the country, Ankara also launched Operation Euphrates Shield alongside the Free Syrian Army in late August.

TRT World 's Abubakr Al Shamahi has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us