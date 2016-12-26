The year 2016 was a tumultous one for Turkey in many respects. In July, the country witnessed upheaval in the shape of a failed putsch attempt.

In major cities and towns, the nation also grappled with a wave of terrorist attacks. Resolving to fight the scourge of terrorism "till the end," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "If they plan to intimidate us with these attacks, we will not degrade ourselves by leaving the arena to these cowards."

Besides taking a number of measures to combat terror within the country, Ankara also launched Operation Euphrates Shield alongside the Free Syrian Army in late August.

