Russia mourns plane crash victims as rescue operations continue
The black box recorders of the Russian military plane have not been found. The plane crash over the Black Sea on Sunday with 92 people on board was not a "terrorist act."
Rescue operations for the Russian military Tu-154 plane are ongoing. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 26, 2016

Russia held a national day of mourning on Monday, a day after a military plane en route to Syria crashed into the Black Sea. The bodies of 10 of the 92 people on board have been recovered so far.

The Kremlin said Russian investigators do not regard the plane's crash as "a terrorist act." No black box has been found.

The wreckage of the plane was found at a depth of 50-70 metres, at a distance of around 1.5 kilometres (0.93 miles) from the Russian coast near Sochi. No survivors have been reported.

TRT World'sDaria Bondarchuk reports from Moscow.

SOURCE:TRT World
