Argentina's former president Cristina Kirchner has been charged with corruption.

She is accused of allowing her government to give public contracts to a businessman with links to her family.

The judge presiding the case also ordered a freeze on her assets valued at around $630 million.

Kirchner has denied any wrongdoing and accused the current President, Mauricio Macri, of plotting against her.

TRT World'sMonica Yanakiew reports from Buenos Aires.