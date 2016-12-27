TÜRKİYE
Policemen accused of plotting Turkey's attempted coup begin trial
They are charged with trying to overthrow the government in a bloody coup attempt.
The coup attempt killed over 240 people in Turkey and injured more than two thousand. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2016

Turkish prosecutors have charged 29 former policemen, suspected of being involved in the coup attempt on July 15.

They are accused of trying to replace the constitutional order by force, disrupting parliament and attempting to overthrow the government.

The Turkish government said the former policemen are members of the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) - a group that Ankara labelled a terrorist organisation. It is alleged that FETO planned the failed coup.

The incident left 240 people dead and more than 2,000 injured.

TRT World 's Nafisa Latic has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
