Turkish prosecutors have charged 29 former policemen, suspected of being involved in the coup attempt on July 15.

They are accused of trying to replace the constitutional order by force, disrupting parliament and attempting to overthrow the government.

The Turkish government said the former policemen are members of the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) - a group that Ankara labelled a terrorist organisation. It is alleged that FETO planned the failed coup.

The incident left 240 people dead and more than 2,000 injured.

TRT World 's Nafisa Latic has more.