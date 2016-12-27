TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan's daughter says Turkey inspires hope for all Muslim World
Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar said that since coming into power in 2002 Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has provided religious freedom to followers of all beliefs.
Erdogan's daughter says Turkey inspires hope for all Muslim World
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's daughter and the vice chair of the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) talks at the 15th Annual MAS-ICNA Convention in Chicago,Illinois on 26 December 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2016

Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar, daughter of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and vice-chairperson of the Istanbul-based Women and Democracy Association (KADEM), said that Turkey serves as an inspiration for other Muslim nations and shows that democracy and Islam can work well with each other.

Bayraktar attended on Monday the 15th Annual MAS-ICNA Convention, one of the largest and most diverse Islamic conventions in North America, as the guest of honour.

The summit opened with this year's theme, "American Muslims: Islamic Duties and Civic Obligations" in Chicago, Illinois, focusing to discuss the current problems of Islamic World and also in the US.

During the summit, Bayraktar said that since it came to power in 2002 Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has provided religious freedom to followers of all beliefs.

The Turkish president's daughter added that, "Other basic rights concerning language and identity had been introduced in the country, making all citizens, whatever their ethnicity, equal for the first time."

She also accused Western powers of ignoring the democratic progress in Turkey and attempting to manipulate the country's internal dynamics.

Bayraktar also spoke about the July 15 coup attempt, which Ankara says was staged by the Gulenist Terrorist Organisation (FETO), and said, "The Turkish nation thwarted the coup on July 15th thanks to a strong culture of democracy."

Meanwhile, Bayraktar inaugurated the "July 15: Rise of the National Will" exhibition, organised by Turkish state-funded press agency, Anadolu Agency at the annual MAS-ICNA convention.

The MAS-ICNA convention, with the participation of thousands of Muslims across the globe, will continue through Wednesday at the McCormick Place, the largest convention center in North America.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us