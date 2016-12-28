TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish military "neutralises" Daesh fighters in northern Syria
Turkey hit 154 Daesh targets during an operation in the Syrian town of al-Bab that opposition fighters backed by Turkish troops have laid siege to for weeks.
Turkish military "neutralises" Daesh fighters in northern Syria
Operation Euphrates Shield, which began nearly four months ago, is aimed at clearing hostile groups from Syria's border with Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

The Turkish military said on Wednesday that 44 Daesh fighters were "neutralised" and another 117 were wounded during an ongoing operation in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in late August to expel terrorist groups from it border with Syria. Since then, Turkish explosive teams have destroyed 2,392 handmade explosives and 42 mines in former Daesh strongholds.

In the latest offensive, Turkey's army said 154 Daesh targets with artillery and other weaponry were destroyed. Seven rebels were wounded in clashes.

Control of al-Bab is strategic for Turkey as it will keep Daesh away from its borders. Under Operation Euphrates Shield, rebels supported by Turkish troops have laid siege to the town for weeks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us