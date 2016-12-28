Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has likened New Zealand's support for a recently passed UN resolution, that demands an end to settlement activities, to "a declaration of war" over a phone conversation to New Zealand's Foreign Minister Murray McCully, according to a report published on The Guardian website.

Israel's foreign ministry said Tuesday the country was "reducing" ties with nations that voted for last week's UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt to settlement building in Palestinian territory.

Israel has already called back its ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal for consultations, and cancelled aid programmes with the African state.

Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have responded with especially harsh language to Friday's Security Council resolution which passed after the United States abstained from voting.

By deciding not to veto the move, the United States enabled the adoption of the first UN resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.