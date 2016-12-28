WORLD
Japan's Shinzo Abe pays respects at Pearl Harbor memorial
Abe traveled to Hawaii to become his country's first prime minister to commemorate its attack on the US naval base alongside a US president.
Despite offering his condolences for the attack, Abe stopped short of issuing an apology. Photo: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) and US President Barack Obama (L) bow their heads during a ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to Hawaii on Tuesday to commemorate the Battle of Pearl Harbor alongside US President Barack Obama.

The Japanese attack on the naval base, which housed the US Pacific Fleet, on December 7, 1941, was the catalyst that led to the American entry into World War II and the retaliatory nuclear attack by the US.

It also led to Japan became a constitutionally pacifist society as well as a strong US ally.

Obama said Abe's presence at the ceremony "reminds us of what is possible between nations, and between peoples."

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse brings more from Honolulu. 

SOURCE:TRT World
