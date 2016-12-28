Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to Hawaii on Tuesday to commemorate the Battle of Pearl Harbor alongside US President Barack Obama.

The Japanese attack on the naval base, which housed the US Pacific Fleet, on December 7, 1941, was the catalyst that led to the American entry into World War II and the retaliatory nuclear attack by the US.

It also led to Japan became a constitutionally pacifist society as well as a strong US ally.

Obama said Abe's presence at the ceremony "reminds us of what is possible between nations, and between peoples."

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse brings more from Honolulu.