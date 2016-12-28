WORLD
US denies accusations it's providing support to Daesh in Syria
The comments come after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the West were backing "terror groups" including Daesh in conflict-ridden Syria.
US State Department spokesman Mark Toner. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

The Unites States (US) has denied accusations that it's providing 'sophisticated weaponry' to Daesh in Syria.

Washington has denied the accusations made by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the US-led coalition is supporting Daesh in Syria.

US State Department spokesman Mark Toner said there was no support for the allegation.

But in his statement, Erdogan said Ankara had proof that Washington is supporting the PYD and YPG - considered as terrorist groups by Turkey.

Russian Allegations

Washington has also denied allegations from Russia that it's providing an air defence system to rebels in Syria.

Moscow says such a weapon would directly threaten Russian forces.

But the US State of Department insists there are no plans to provide those arms to the Syrian rebels.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings who is in Gaziantep near Turkey's border with Syria reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
