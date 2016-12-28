WORLD
Japan's PM pays his respects at Pearl Habour memorial
The symbolic visit to Pearl Harbour along with US President Barack Obama was to highlight the strength of the US-Japan alliance.
US President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greet Pearl Harbour survivors after giving remarks at Kilo Pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, US December 27, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has offered his condolences to the people who were killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour in 1941.

Abe made the remarks to a group of assembled military personnel, among whom were some of the survivors of the attack.  

Obama said Abe's visit to the site of the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour showed the power of reconciliation.

The visit makes Abe the first Japanese Prime Minister to pay his respects at the Pearl Harbour memorial.

Abe and Obama said the visit was about reconciliation and what's possible between nations.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse reports from Honolulu.

SOURCE:TRT World
