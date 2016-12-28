Over the past 10 years international whistle-blowing organisation WikiLeaks has dumped 10 million pages of documents to the public, arguing that its main goal is global transparency.

However, on occasion the website has harmed individuals, revealing passport numbers and identities of rape victims and gay people whose sexual orientation is punishable by death in their countries.

TRT World's Sarah Jones asks if the website's mission of bringing greater transparency to the world is infringing on civil rights.