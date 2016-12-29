WORLD
Philippine leader threatens to throw corrupt officials from helicopter
Rodrigo Duterte's admission that he personally threw a rape and murder suspect out of a helicopter follows his controversial claim that when he was mayor of Davao he used to cruise the streets on a motorcycle looking for criminals to kill.
After taking office, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has claimed a number of times to have personally carried out extrajudicial killings. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 29, 2016

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to throw corrupt officials from helicopters, warning that he has done this to people before.

It is the latest claim by the fiery-tempered former prosecutor that he has personally carried out extrajudicial killings.

During a speech to victims of a typhoon on Tuesday, Duterte admitted that he once threw a Chinese man suspected of rape and murder out of a helicopter.

"If you are corrupt I will fetch you using a helicopter to Manila and I will throw you out. I have done this before, why would I not do it again?" he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
