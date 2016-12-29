Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to throw corrupt officials from helicopters, warning that he has done this to people before.

It is the latest claim by the fiery-tempered former prosecutor that he has personally carried out extrajudicial killings.

During a speech to victims of a typhoon on Tuesday, Duterte admitted that he once threw a Chinese man suspected of rape and murder out of a helicopter.

"If you are corrupt I will fetch you using a helicopter to Manila and I will throw you out. I have done this before, why would I not do it again?" he said.