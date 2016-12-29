A Turkish high court on Thursday has ordered the release of novelist Asli Erdogan, along with another writer and a journalist, who worked for the Ozgur Gundem daily newspaper.

In August, Erdogan ─ who is not related to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ─ was detained with 20 other employees of the newspaper after a court ordered it closed for allegedly engaging in propaganda for the PKK.

She was then sent to a jail in Istanbul on preliminary charges of "membership of terrorist organisation" and "undermining national unity."