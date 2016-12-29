WORLD
Colombia approves amnesty for FARC rebels and military
Amnesty for FARC rebels and military as Colombia reaches a controversial deal to protect guerrilla fighters from prosecution.
Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) patrol a roadway near to San Vicente de Caguan, January 1999. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 29, 2016

Colombia's Congress has approved an amnesty law to protect thousands of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels and members of the military from prosecution.

The amnesty bill passed despite strong opposition from the right-wing Democratic Centre party.

It gives amnesty to both the FARC and military for 'minor' war-time crimes committed during the country's 52-year war.

It doesn't include war crimes or human rights violations.

The law is considered a key part of the peace deal signed last month between the government and the FARC rebels.

TRT World'sMariana Palau has been following the peace deal and reports on the latest.

SOURCE:TRT World
