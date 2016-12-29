The announcement of a ceasefire deal between the Syrian regime and the opposition has been greeted with optimism.

But the regime maintains the rebels must distance themselves from what they designate as terrorist groups.

One of the largest opposition groups, Ahrah al-Sham, said they have reservations about the deal.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports from Antakya near the Turkish-Syrian border.

The United States State Department released a statement saying, "Any effort that stops the violence saves lives, and creates the conditions for renewed and productive political negotiations would be welcome. We hope it will be implemented fully and respected by all parties."

TRT World'sColin Campbell reports from Washington.

Meanwhile, Syrian civilians have expressed mixed views on the deal.

Some are doubtful it will last while others think it will bring an end to the suffering.

The United Nations envoy to Syria, Steffan De Mistura, has praised it.

De Mistura said he hopes this deal will pave the way for humanitarian aid to reach civilians.

The deal will be the third attempt this year for a ceasefire to halt the war in Syria.