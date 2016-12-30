WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian ceasefire holds despite clashes
Clashes were reported in Barada valley near Damascus, Hama and neighbouring Idlib povinces in Syria hours after a nationwide ceasefire took effect. The situation remains fragile as other parts of the country appear to be adhering to the truce.
Syrian ceasefire holds despite clashes
Syrians walk in a snow covered street in the town of Maaret al-Numan, in Syria's northern province of Idlib, on December 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2016

Several clashes have been reported between rebels and Syrian regime forces after a ceasefire took effect on Friday, a monitoring group and a rebel official said, violating the nationwide ceasefire deal backed by Turkey and Russia.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) monitoring group said rebels had clashed with regime forces in Hama province. At least six regime fighters were killed during clashes in Hama province.

Regime forces also carried out a helicopter gunship attack in rebel-held Barada valley, northwest of Damascus.

Mohammed Rasheed, a spokesperson for the Jaish al-Nasr rebel group, said regime forces had shelled areas in Atshan and Skeik villages in Idlib province, which borders Hama.

It said there were no reports of casualties, and that in other areas of Syria included in the truce, warring sides appeared to have ceased firing.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports from Syria's Idlib province.

Nationwide Ceasefire

On Thursday, Syrian regime and armed opposition groups reached a ceasefire agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

He also signalled Russia's readiness to start peace talks and to withdraw part of their military from Syria.

The announcement of a nationwide halt to the fighting on December 30 came after meetings between Russia and Turkey.

Turkey and Russia will act as guarantors of the ceasefire — with Turkey guaranteeing rebel compliance and Russia guaranteeing the Assad regime will adhere to its terms.

The ceasefire excludes ex-Nusra Front also known as Jabhat Fatah al Sham and terror groups Daesh and PYD, according to Russia's foreign ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us