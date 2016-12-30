POLITICS
2 MIN READ
World's oldest male panda dies at age 31
Giant Panda, Pan Pan helped to save his species with more than 130 descendants.
World's oldest male panda dies at age 31
Giant panda,Pan Pan, was born in the wilds of the southwestern province of Sichuan in 1985 and lived in captivity for more than 30 years. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2016

The world's oldest male giant panda has died in Sichuan, China at the age of 31,after being diagnosed with cancer, officials said.

Giant pandas were classified on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List as an endangered species but were downgraded to vulnerable in September this year.

Pan pan whose name means hope in Chinese fathered with more than 130 children and grandchildren, made a quarter of all pandas in captivity his descendents.

"In the past three days, Pan Pan's condition rapidly deteriorated, losing consciousness and the ability to move and eat," the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas said as announcing the death of him on a verified social media account on Friday.

"He left us forever after rescue efforts by medical personnel proved futile. We hope that there is no more suffering from illness in heaven." it added.

The giant panda was born in the wilds of the southwestern province of Sichuan in 1985, but lived in captivity for most of his life since he was few months old.

The average life expectancy of wild giant pandas is around 20 years, but those in captivity generally live longer.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us