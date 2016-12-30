TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish constitutional commission approves draft bill
Parliament is now set to debate the bill in January after it was cleared by the commission early on Friday.
Turkish constitutional commission approves draft bill
The bill proposes enhancing the executive powers of the president while abolishing the position of prime minister. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2016

A Turkish parliamentary committee approved a bill proposing a set of constitutional changes, including a switch to a presidential system from the current parliamentary one on Friday.

Debate on the bill is expected to begin in the parliament's main assembly in January. The result of the vote will determine whether a referendum is held.

The proposed law gives executive powers to the president and vice presidents while abolishing the position of prime minister.

It also states the Turkish president should be at least 40-years old and will be elected every five years and serve a maximum of two terms. The president would not be required to leave their political party once elected, unlike in the current constitution.

The bill also proposes lowering the age of candidacy for parliament from 25 to 18 and increasing the number of parliamentarians from 550 to 600 in accordance with Turkey's growing population.

Following a 17-hour marathon the commission approved the draft early on Friday. The draft was presented to the commission on Dec. 10 with 21 articles, but the approved version was reduced to 18 articles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us