WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadline for Indian rupee exchange closes
Local banks in India are to stop accepting invalid rupee notes on Friday, while the deadline for India's Central Bank to exchange notes is set for the end of March.
Deadline for Indian rupee exchange closes
The decision to take old high-denomination rupee notes out of circulation is intended to help tackle corruption. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2016

A deadline for Indians to deposit voided rupee notes at banks ends on Friday, with restrictions on the amount of cash that can be withdrawn from ATMs also due to be lifted, 52 days after the Indian government scrapped high-denomination notes in a crackdown on corruption.

The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed 500 and 1,000 rupee notes, worth around $7.50 and $15 respectively, on November 8, billing the measure as an attempt to root out corruption, end terror financing, and move the country into the age of digital payments.

He promised all old bills will be replaced with enough new notes by the end of this month. But his government has struggled to do that, leading to long lines at banks and an economic slump. Until the recent move, nearly 90 percent of transactions in India were in cash.

TRT World has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us