Russia to wait for Trump presidency before responding to US sanctions
Trump has welcomed Russia's decision to refrain from any retaliation for the US sanctions, calling Russian president Vladimir Putin "very smart."
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump have praised each other on numerous occasions. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he will wait for United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump to take office before taking any retaliatory action against US-imposed sanctions on Russia.

Putin said he will not be expelling any US diplomats from Moscow.

Earlier, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov put forward the proposal in response to US sanctions against Moscow.

Washington has accused Russia of hacking the Democratic National Committee to influence the outcome of the US presidential election.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.

Trump has welcomed Putin's decision to refrain from any retaliation for the US sanctions, calling the Russian president "very smart."

Meanwhile, another leading Republican, Senator John McCain, has announced a Congressional hearing on the hacking allegations in the coming week.

TRT World'sColin Campbell has more from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRT World
