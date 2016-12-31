WORLD
1 MIN READ
Clashes between rebels and regime forces reported in western Syria
Some of the rebel groups including Daesh and the Al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Fateh al-Sham are not part of a natioanwide ceasefire which started at midnight on Thursday.
Clashes between rebels and regime forces reported in western Syria
Children ride a vehicle near damaged buildings in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria December 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 31, 2016

Fighting between regime forces and rebels has been reported in the western parts of Syria a day after a countrywide ceasefire backed by Russia and Turkey came into force.

Some of the rebel groups including Daesh and the Al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, are not part of the truce.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council scheduled a vote on Saturday on a Russian resolution that would endorse the ceasefire agreement.

The draft resolution also calls for "rapid, safe and unhindered" access to deliver humanitarian aid throughout the country.

Russia is urging the council members to support the peace efforts.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa reports from Gaziantep near the Turkey-Syria border.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us