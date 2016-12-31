CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Crowd stampede at Australian festival leaves 60 people injured
People slipped and fell at the front of the crowd, trying to leave a performance by the Australian music band DMA's
Crowd stampede at Australian festival leaves 60 people injured
More than 19 people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a human crush triggered by festival-goers at the Falls Festival in Lorne town of Victoria state in Australia, on December 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 31, 2016

Australian police said 60 people were injured at a music festival in Victoria State's Lorne town during a human crush triggered by festival-goers.

The chaotic stampede began on Friday night at the Falls Festival in Lorne on Victoria's south-west coast, when several people slipped and fell at the front of the crowd, trying to leave a performance by the Australian band DMA's.

In the aftermath of the incident more than 19 people were taken to hospital with serious injuries but none were life-threatening, Victorian police said in a statement.

Victoria state Health Commander Paul Holman said paramedics assessed around 60 people hurt in the ensuing crush. Some suffered leg, rib, hip and pelvic fractures, head injuries and possible spinal injuries, while others only received cuts and abrasions.

"While the injuries are significant, this could have been quite a tragedy and we are grateful that the outcome was not worse," Holman said.

The festival's organisers announced on Facebook that it was suspended after the incident but normal programming would resume on Saturday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us