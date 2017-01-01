TÜRKİYE
Istanbul nightclub attack: What do we know so far?
A manhunt continues for a lone gunman who stormed the Reina nightclub while it was packed with revellers celebrating the New Year, killing at least 39 people.
Around 500 to 600 people were thought to have been inside when the gunman opened fire. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 1, 2017

When did the gunman storm the nightclub?

The gunman entered the Reina nightclub at 1:15 am local time (2215 GMT).

Where is the nightclub located?

The nightclub is situated along the Bosphorus in the Ortakoy area in Istanbul's Besiktas district.

How did the gunman carry out the attack?

The gunman shot his way into the club before firing randomly with what is believed by authorities to be a long range rifle before escaping the scene in a different outfit.

Where is the gunman now?

The authorities have launched a manhunt to arrest the gunman, who the authorities believe acted alone.

Who were the victims?

Thirty-nine victims have so far been identified. Fifteen of them are foreigners including 14 from Arab countries. Saudi Arabian, Moroccan, Lebanese and Libyan nationals are among the dead, as well as one Israeli. Five people have been confirmed as Turkish nationals.

How many people were wounded?

In total, 69 people were wounded. Four of the injured were reported to be in critical condition and one of them is very critical.

How many revellers were in the club at the time of attack?

Around 500 to 600 people were thought to have been inside when the gunman opened fire.

Has there been any claim of responsibility for the shooting?

The attack was committed by a lone gunman and Daesh claimed responsibility.

SOURCE:TRT World
