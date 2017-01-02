After five and a half years of war, life in Syria has turned a new page with a days-old truce. People living in rebel-controlled Idlib say the city is turning to its pre-war times.

Demonstrations in March 2011, have turned into one of the deadliest conflicts in Syria, killing more than 400,000 people and displaced nearly 11 million others. The ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey and the UN's resolution adopted on Saturday have opened a way for the normalisation of daily life in Syria in the new year.

"Thank god we are very happy with the ceasefire, it's the first time we feel there is actually movement in the markets," said Idlib resident Khaled Shinan.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports from Idlib.