Turkey vows to continue Syria operations despite Istanbul attack
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus says the Istanbul nightclub attack was a ‘message' against Turkey's anti-terror campaign in Syria.
A man hangs a Turkish national flag in front of the Reina nightclub on January 2, 2017 in Istanbul, one day after a gunman killed 39 people at the upmarket venue. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2017

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday that Ankara would continue its operations against terrorists in Syria despite the Istanbul nightclub attack.

Addressing a press conference following the first cabinet meeting held after the deadly Istanbul incident, Kurtulmus said the attack was a ‘message' against Turkey's anti-terror campaign in Syria.

"This was a message for our cross-border operations, above all the Euphrates Shield," he said, referencing Turkey's campaign inside Syria.

We will carry on our cross-border operations and Euphrates Shield and with determination.

Kurtulmus said investigators are working to identify and arrest the gunman who carried out the attack in Istanbul.

"We are working on identifying him rapidly. We hope that we will be able to uncover the identity of the terrorist as well as his other connections or people who helped him inside or outside if any, and the powers behind them."

