WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh kills at least 33 people in three Baghdad blasts
The attacks came after French President Francois Hollande arrived in Baghdad to meet the French troops who are assisting Iraqi forces in their fight against Daesh.
Daesh kills at least 33 people in three Baghdad blasts
A Daesh bomb blast killed at least 33 people at Bagdad's sprawling Sadr City district, in Iraq on January 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2017

​Daesh claimed responsibility on Monday for three separate bomb attacks that hit the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, killing at least 33 people and leaving 66 others wounded.

The attacks came after French President Francois Hollande arrived in Baghdad to meet the French forces helping Iraq in the fight against Daesh.

"Taking action against terrorism here in Iraq is also preventing acts of terrorism on our own soil," Hollande said at a base where French soldiers have been training elite Iraqi forces.

In the first attack, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden car on a busy square in Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district where day labourers typically gather, killing at least 33 people and wounded at least 60.

The second blast struck central Baghdad on the same day, killing at least one and wounding six others.

The third attack struck Sadr City again, this time near a hospital, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Daesh took responsibility for all three blasts.

"The terrorists will attempt to attack civilians in order to make up for their losses, but we assure the Iraqi people and the world that we are able to end terrorism and shorten its life," Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told reporters after meeting with Hollande.

The group also claimed responsibility for an attack near the city of Najaf, south of Baghdad, that killed at least 29 people on Saturday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us