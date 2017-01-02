POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Indian supreme court orders chief of cricket board to step down
The decision to remove Anurag Thakur comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India failed to meet repeated deadlines to implement reforms aimed at putting an end to match-fixing and gambling in India's Premier League.
Indian supreme court orders chief of cricket board to step down
Anurag Thakur has until January 19 to reply to the Indian supreme court charges. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2017

India's Supreme Court has ordered the chief of the country's cricket board, Anurag Thakur, to step down. The decision to remove Thakur comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) failed to meet repeated deadlines to implement reforms.

The court also issued a show of cause notice to Thakur and BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke relating to charges of perjury and contempt of court.

The country's highest judge has insisted on big changes to the way the country's cricket leagues are run, in order to put an end to match-fixing and gambling in India's Premier League.

Sharda Ugra, a senior editor at ESPN-Cricinfo, has more on the scandal.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us