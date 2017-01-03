Air strikes and artillery fire carried out by the Turkish military on Monday killed 18 Daesh terrorists and wounded 37 more in northern Syria, the Turkish military said.

The army said it hit at least 150 Daesh targets with howitzers, rocket launchers, mortars and tanks.

The latest offensive is part of Ankara's four-month-old Operation Euphrates Shield launched with the help of the Free Syrian Army (FSA). The aim of the cross-border operation is to rid Turkey's southern borders of Daesh and the YPG - a Syrian branch of the PKK, which Turkey, the EU and US list as a terrorist organisation.

Russian aircraft also hit Daesh positions in Dayr Kak, 8 kilometres southwest of the Daesh-controlled town of al-Bab.

Meanwhile, 10 Syrian opposition groups announced on Monday that they had suspended talks on participation in peace negotiations, Moscow plans to hold in Kazakhstan, due to the Assad regime's "violations" of the latest ceasefire.

TRT World 's Alican Ayanlar has more.