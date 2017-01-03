TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Police detain two foreigners at Istanbul airport over nightclub attack
Police have carried out raids across Turkey and detained at least 14 people in the search for the assailant who killed 39 people at the Reina nightclub on New Year's Day.
Police detain two foreigners at Istanbul airport over nightclub attack
Police stepped up checks across Istanbul in connection with the ongoing investigation into the New Year's Day shooting at the nightclub. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

Turkish police on Tuesday detained two foreign nationals at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport in connection with the ongoing investigation into the New Year's Day shooting at the Reina nightclub that killed 39 people and injured 69.

The gunman escaped the scene in the chaos following the attack. Authorities say they are close to identifying the assailant.

Police have carried out raids across Turkey and arrested at least 14 people in the search for the gunman.

Turkish news channels on Tuesday broadcast a selfie video of the alleged attacker as police operations to try to track him down continued.

An earlier report from TRT World, identifying a Kyrgyz national as a possible suspect, was incorrect and has been withdrawn.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us