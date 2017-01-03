Turkish police on Tuesday detained two foreign nationals at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport in connection with the ongoing investigation into the New Year's Day shooting at the Reina nightclub that killed 39 people and injured 69.

The gunman escaped the scene in the chaos following the attack. Authorities say they are close to identifying the assailant.

Police have carried out raids across Turkey and arrested at least 14 people in the search for the gunman.

Turkish news channels on Tuesday broadcast a selfie video of the alleged attacker as police operations to try to track him down continued.

An earlier report from TRT World, identifying a Kyrgyz national as a possible suspect, was incorrect and has been withdrawn.