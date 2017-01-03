Turkey's parliament on Tuesday extended the state of emergency for another three months, effective from January 19, the government announced.

The nationwide state of emergency was first declared on July 20, 2016 following the failed coup on July 15, and then extended in October.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said parliament passed the extension because of concerns over the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which the government accuses of orchestrating the coup attempt.

"The clearance of FETO elements from the state has not yet been completed. We need the application of the state of emergency until the end of the clearance of FETO and all terror groups in the state," he said.

The US-based head of FETO denies involvement in the coup attempt which killed more than 240 people and injured another 2,200 when elements of the military and their supporters attempted to topple the government.

The extension comes as Turkey is facing regional crises and dealing with a series of terrorist attacks, most recently on Sunday when a gunman shot dead 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub during New Year celebrations.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Ankara.