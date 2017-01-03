US President-elect Donald Trump has said he is confident North Korea will not be able to create a weapon capable of reaching the United States.

Trump addressed the issue on Twitter Monday evening saying, "North Korea just stated it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won't happen."

Trump is also taking aim at China, saying they although they have benefited from economic ties with the US, they have done nothing to help control North Korea.

Meanwhile, Trump is preparing to meet US intelligence officials to discuss the alleged Russian interference in the presidential election. The Obama administration recently expelled 35 Russian diplomats over the allegations.

TRT World'sLorna Shaddick reports from New York.