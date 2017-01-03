TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Hunt intensifies for Istanbul nightclub attacker
Police have released new images and video of the suspect and say they are close to identifying him.
Hunt intensifies for Istanbul nightclub attacker
Police stepped up checks across Istanbul in connection with the ongoing investigation into the New Year's Day shooting at the Reina nightclub. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

Riot police carried out raids across Istanbul on Monday in connection with an ongoing investigation into the New Year's Day shooting at a nightclub that killed 39 people and injured 69.

Twelve people have so far been detained as part of the operation to find the gunman who opened fire at the upmarket venue in Turkey's biggest city. The gunman escaped the scene in the chaos following the attack.

Police have released new images and videos of the alleged gunman and say that they are close to identifying him.

Police say initial indications are that the attacker may be from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan or Xinjiang in eastern China. 

According to security experts who examined the footage of the attack which was claimed by Daesh, the suspect appeared to be professionally trained in the use of the weapon he used in the massacre.

Funeral ceremonies for the victims have been held in towns across Turkey.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie in Istanbul and Alican Ayanlar in Hatay have more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us