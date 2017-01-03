WORLD
1 MIN READ
Britain's EU envoy resigns just months before formal Brexit talks
Sir Ivan Rogers is the second senior British EU official who resigned in the wake of Brexit negotiations.
Britain's EU envoy resigns just months before formal Brexit talks
Sir Ivan Rogers was one of the Britain's most experienced diplomats on EU affairs. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

Britain's ambassador to the European Union, Sir Ivan Rogers, unexpectedly resigned from the post on Tuesday, giving no reason for his decision.

His resignation came just three months before Prime Minister Theresa May is due to start formal Brexit talks.

Rogers was appointed by former prime minister David Cameron as Britain's permanent representative to the EU in November 2013.

He was one of the Britain's most experienced diplomats on EU affairs.

The resignation is the second by a senior British EU official in the wake of the negotiations. Britain's European commissioner Jonathan Hill also stepped down in June.

TRT World'sJack Parrock is following the story from Brussels.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us