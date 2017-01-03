CULTURE
2 MIN READ
British critic and author John Berger dies aged 90
The Booker-prize winning author was ill for about a year and died at his home in a Paris suburb.
British critic and author John Berger dies aged 90
The author of criticism, novels, poetry, screenplays and many less classifiable books, Berger had considerable influence as a late 20th-century thinker. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

John Berger, the British art critic and Booker-prize winning author, passed away in Paris on Monday. He was 90.

Berger had been ill for about one year and breathed his last at his home in Antony, a suburb in Paris, said his friend Simon McBurney who is a British actor.

His pioneering 1972 book and the BBC series it spawned, "Ways of Seeing," redefined the way a generation saw art.

The author of criticism, novels, poetry, screenplays and many less classifiable books, Berger had considerable influence as a late 20th-century thinker.

He consistently, provocatively challenged traditional interpretations of art and society and the connections between the two.

Born to a middle-class London family on Nov. 5, 1926, Berger never attended university. He was drafted into the British Army in 1944 and was dispatched to Northern Ireland.

After the army, he joined the Chelsea School of Art. He began as a painter, later taught drawing and eventually began writing criticism for the New Statesman. But his studies later expanded significantly into other realms.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us