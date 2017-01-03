WORLD
Hundreds of criminals still at large after deadly Brazil prison riot
The riot began in a prison complex in Amazonas state on Sunday following a fight between two drug gangs resulting in the death of at least 56 inmates.
Relatives gathered near the prison complex to get information about their loved ones in the Amazonas state of Brazil on January 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

Hundreds of prisoners are still on the run after escaping a Brazilian jail during a brutal clash between two rival drug gangs.

The violence, which lasted for 12 hours, began late on Sunday in a jail in Amazonas state when one gang attacked the other with machetes leaving at least 56 dead.

Authorities said 40 of the fugitives have been recaptured and the gang leaders are being relocated to federal prisons.

The riot was among the worst violence seen in Brazil's overcrowded prisons.

TRT World'sShoaib Hasan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
