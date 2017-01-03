Police questioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday on suspicion of receiving gifts from businessmen in breach of his role as a public servant.

Investigators arrived at his official residence in Jerusalem on Monday evening, where they questioned him for three hours.

The move to question the Israeli leader was authorised by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who decided after a preliminary inquiry that there was enough evidence to open a criminal investigation.

TRT World 's Gregg Carlstom has more on what's at stake for the Israeli leader.