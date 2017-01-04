The Republicans in the US House of Representatives on Monday backed down from a plan to weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The move was spearheaded by Republican representatives, some of whom are under investigation by the committee. Its backers then withdrew the changes introduced to a broader rules package after condemnation from Democrats, Republicans, and President-elect Donald Trump.

It came as House members convened for the first session of Congress. The first act of the House of Representatives was to propose a repeal of President Obama's landmark legislation, the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

TRT World 's Colin Campbell has more from Washington DC.