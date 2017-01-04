WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey calls on Iran to help stop ceasefire violations in Syria
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Syria peace talks planned for January in Kazakhstan could fail if regime forces do not stop violating the ceasefire.
Turkey calls on Iran to help stop ceasefire violations in Syria
A civilian rides a bicycle past a cemetery in the rebel-held, besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 4, 2017

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday called on Tehran to pressure Iran-backed militias and the Syrian regime to stop violating a ceasefire in Syria, warning that the violations could jeapordise peace talks scheduled for later in January.

Cavusoglu said Turkey is working with Russia on the question of sanctions for those who violate the ceasefire, which Ankara and Moscow brokered.

Russia is working with Kazakhstan to set up the talks planned for the Kazakh capital, Astana.

Cavusoglu warned that, "If we do not stop the increasing number of violations the Astana process could fail. When we look to see who is responsible for the ceasefire violations, we see that it is Hezbollah and the Syrian regime."

The Turkish foreign minister also called on Iran to intervene: " Iran must exert pressure on Shia militias and the Syrian regime and stop the violations."

PYD excluded from process

Cavusoglu said Turkey had told Russia that the PYD, which Ankara considers to be the Syrian branch of the PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU and the US, should not be included in the Astana talks, and added that Moscow said it understood Ankara's position on the issue.

The Turkish foreign minister also said "The US is a very important ally for Turkey. We cooperate together on various different issues. But for the time being the truth is there is a confidence crisis."

"We know PYD/YPG forces are in Manbij, and President Erdogan told President Obama this last night. Obama has said that he agrees with us on the fact that these forces must leave and move to east of the Euphrates' river."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us