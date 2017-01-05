US Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Wednesday that the first priority for Donald Trump's incoming administration is to repeal President Barack Obama's groundbreaking healthcare reform, known as the Affordable Care Act or "Obamacare," which has widened access to healthcare for millions of people.

At the same time, the program has meant increasing costs for Americans who have purchased subsidised insurance plans, and the refusal by some states to accept federal money for expanding healthcare to the poor.

While Pence and fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill say they are determined to repeal the law, it's not clear what they'll replace it with.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse has more from Washington DC.