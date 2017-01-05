WORLD
3 MIN READ
Amnesty International report says Iraq enabling militia war crimes
The human rights watchdog says paramilitary groups should either be integrated into the Iraqi Army's chain of command and held accountable for crimes, or disarmed.
Amnesty International report says Iraq enabling militia war crimes
The Iraqi government has relied heavily on mostly Shia militias to reclaim territory from Daesh. Amnesty says they have &quot;extrajudicially executed or otherwise unlawfully killed, tortured and abducted thousands of men and boys.&quot;
By Staff Reporter
January 5, 2017

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International released a report on Thursday examining the role of the Iraqi authorities and foreign countries in enabling abuses against civilians by the Popular Mobilisation Units through helping the paramilitary umbrella group acquire weapons.

After the Iraqi Army collapsed in June 2014 as the Daesh terrorist organisation swept through northern Iraq and seized several major cities including Mosul, the government came to increasingly rely on mostly Shia militias organised under the banner of the PMU.

The PMU has been accused of inflaming sectarian tensions by targeting Sunni civilians while retaking territory from Daesh. According to Amnesty, since June 2014, "PMU militias have extrajudicially executed or otherwise unlawfully killed, tortured and abducted thousands of men and boys."

Amnesty also said "Iraqi state institutions have supplied or funded the supply of arms to PMU militias; while other transfers have taken place with the direct or tacit approval of the Iraqi authorities."

To prevent further abuses "the authorities should immediately implement effective command and control over paramilitary militias by Iraqi armed forces, and establish effective oversight and accountability mechanisms by civilian bodies."

In addition, "Any PMU militias that are not thoroughly integrated into the Iraqi armed forces' command and control structures and held fully accountable for human rights violations must be disarmed, demobilised and reintegrated in line with international standards."

Amnesty also found "small-arms and light weapons, rockets, artillery systems and armoured vehicles" from at least 16 countries – including the US, Iran and China – were finding their way into the hands of militia members.

It says foreign states should avoid transferring arms to the Iraqi Armed Forces unless it can be shown the weapons are not at risk of diversion or theft.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us