Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, naming a new vice president as his country suffers from one of the world's deepest recessions as the price of its main export, oil, has tumbled over the last two years.

Maduro has appointed a hard-line former state governor Tareck El Aissami as his vice president. The move is significant because the opposition has vowed to force Maduro from office, meaning the vice president could serve the rest of his term which ends in 2019.

For more on the reshuffle, Noris Argotte Soto reports from Caracas.