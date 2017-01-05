WORLD
Venezuela's Maduro names vice president in cabinet shuffle
The appointment of the vice president is significant because the opposition has vowed to force Maduro from office, meaning the vice president could be a replacement.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) shakes hands with new Vice-President Tarek El Aissami (R) during a meeting with ministers at 4F military fort in Caracas, Venezuela, January 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 5, 2017

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, naming a new vice president as his country suffers from one of the world's deepest recessions as the price of its main export, oil, has tumbled over the last two years.

Maduro has appointed a hard-line former state governor Tareck El Aissami as his vice president. The move is significant because the opposition has vowed to force Maduro from office, meaning the vice president could serve the rest of his term which ends in 2019.

For more on the reshuffle, Noris Argotte Soto reports from Caracas.

