Turkish warplanes and artillery killed 38 Daesh terrorists in their latest strikes on Syria's al-Bab as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, the military said.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August to drive Daesh and other terrorist groups away from its border region. Syrian opposition forces backed by the Turkish army have liberated the northern Syrian towns of Jarablus and Dabiq from Daesh so far. They have been advancing through al-Bab in recent weeks.

Shelters, defensive positions, armoured vehicles and command-and-control centres used by Daesh were also destroyed, the military said.

Turkey has been an open target of Daesh attacks since 2013. Most recently, the group claimed responsibility for an attack on a popular nightclub in Istanbul that killed 39 people on New Year's Day.