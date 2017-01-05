A car bomb exploded at an eastern Baghdad market on Thursday killing at least nine people and injuring 15, police and medics said.

The bombing appears to be the latest in a series of deadly attacks by the Daesh terror group.

Amaq, the Daesh propaganda arm, said a parked car loaded with explosives in the al-Obeidi area had targeted a gathering of Shiite Muslims.

A string of attacks and bombings in Baghdad over the past week, some claimed by Daesh, have killed more than 60 people, with violence escalating as US-backed Iraqi forces try to drive the militants from the northern city of Mosul.

Daesh has put up stiff resistance in Mosul since an offensive was launch in mid-October to liberate the city from the terror group.